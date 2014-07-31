FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. government seeking to test Ebola vaccine on humans: reports
July 31, 2014 / 11:46 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. government seeking to test Ebola vaccine on humans: reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The U.S. government will begin testing on people an experimental Ebola vaccine as early as September, after seeing positive results from tests on primates, according to media reports on Thursday.

The National Institutes of Health’s infectious disease unit is working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to put the vaccine into trial as quickly as possible, according to CNN and USA Today. The director of that unit could not be reached for comment.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Sandra Maler

