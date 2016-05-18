FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. bans e-cigarettes from checked baggage over fire risks
May 18, 2016 / 6:25 PM / a year ago

U.S. bans e-cigarettes from checked baggage over fire risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An e-cigarette sits in a tray on the bar at the Henley Vaporium in New York City December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department said Wednesday it is banning passengers and crew members from carrying e-cigarettes in checked baggage or charging the devices onboard aircraft.

Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx cited a number of recent incidents that show the devices can catch fire during transport. Passengers may continue to carry e-cigarettes for personal use in carry-on baggage or on their person, but may not use them on flights, Foxx said.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

