U.S. bans e-cigarettes from checked baggage over fire risks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department said Wednesday it is banning passengers and crew members from carrying e-cigarettes in checked baggage or charging the devices onboard aircraft.
Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx cited a number of recent incidents that show the devices can catch fire during transport. Passengers may continue to carry e-cigarettes for personal use in carry-on baggage or on their person, but may not use them on flights, Foxx said.
Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama