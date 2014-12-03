Private employment data released early, ADP investigating

(Reuters) - A widely followed report on U.S. private-sector employment was distributed on Twitter by a third party several minutes before its official release time on Wednesday morning, and the organization responsible for its official dissemination each month said it is investigating the matter.

Selerity, a market data company that combs the Internet for market-sensitive information, tweeted the exact figure in the ADP National Employment Report, 208,000 new jobs, four minutes before the official release at 8:15 a.m. ET (1315 GMT).

“I have no knowledge of that,” ADP Senior Director Dick Wolfe said on a conference call with reporters after the official data release.

Selerity Chief Executive Ryan Terpstra said his firm's search technology detected the ADP release at 8:11 a.m. ET (1311 GMT) on ADP's own website at www.adpemploymentreport.com/. It then automatically published the report over all of its distribution channels, including Twitter.

The Selerity tweet, issued at 8:11, read: “#BREAKING: U.S. ADP Employment Report for Nov. misses estimates, 208,000 vs 221,000 expected.”

The figure tweeted by Selerity matched the number released by ADP four minutes later in a press statement.

“The important thing is that this was in the public domain on their website,” Terpstra told Reuters by phone.

Kate Rambo, an outside spokeswoman for ADP, said: “We are actively looking into the situation.”

Terpstra said Selerity had not yet been contacted by ADP.

The ADP figure is a closely tracked precursor to the U.S. Labor Department’s key measure of U.S. employment. The ADP report, developed in collaboration with Moody’s Analytics, is issued monthly on the Wednesday before the government’s nonfarm payrolls report, typically released on the first Friday of each month.

As such, the ADP release is frequently a market-moving event, often resulting in rapid changes in everything from U.S. Treasury securities prices to the value of the dollar against other global currencies.

The tweet by Selerity at 8:11 appears to have been connected with a brief pickup in trading activity in U.S. Treasury futures just ahead of the scheduled release. In that minute, 3,332 contracts of 10-year Treasury futures expiring March 2015 TYv1 traded compared with just 40 in the previous minute.

The contract price fell modestly to 126.234 from 126.266.

When the ADP press release was issued, trading volume increased further, to 16,265 in the ensuing 60 seconds, and the price rebounded to 126.297 and climbed further in the subsequent 15 minutes.