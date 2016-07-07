FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's Zandi says June U.S. non-farm payrolls likely grew about 200,000
July 7, 2016 / 1:24 PM / a year ago

Moody's Zandi says June U.S. non-farm payrolls likely grew about 200,000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. non-farm payrolls likely grew by about 200,000 in June, partly since the figure will include about 35,000 Verizon workers who were on strike in May, Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi said Thursday.

Zandi said he arrived at that rough estimate for U.S. non-farm payrolls growth in June by adding those 35,000 jobs to the 172,000 increase in private sector jobs last month that the ADP National Employment Report showed Thursday. Zandi was speaking to reporters on a conference call following the data.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

