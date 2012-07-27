FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House: Americans feel a "great deal of anxiety" on economy
July 27, 2012 / 4:40 PM / in 5 years

White House: Americans feel a "great deal of anxiety" on economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday many Americans feel a “great deal of anxiety” about the sluggish pace of growth caused by the 2007-2009 recession, and urged Congress to enact policies pushed by President Barack Obama to create jobs and bolster the recovery.

“We’re still in a position where we are pulling ourselves out of the very deep hole caused by the Great Recession and there is still - of course - a great deal of anxiety in the country about the economy,” White House press secretary Jay Carney told reporters, when asked about the slowdown in second quarter consumer spending.

The economy grew at a rate of 1.5 percent between April and June, losing momentum seen earlier this year and marking the weakest pace of growth since the third quarter of 2011, the Commerce Department said on Friday.

Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Vicki Allen

