FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. seen growing 0.8 percent in second quarter: Atlanta Fed
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 1, 2015 / 5:03 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. seen growing 0.8 percent in second quarter: Atlanta Fed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is on course to grow 0.8 percent in the second quarter as weaker-than-expected data on consumer spending in April was offset by a larger-than-forecast increase in construction spending, Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast model showed on Monday.

This was unchanged from its previous reading on May 26.

The government said personal consumption was unchanged in April following a revised 0.5 percent rise in March.

The slow start to the second quarter for the consumer sector, which accounts for two-thirds of the U.S. economy, brought real consumption growth to 2.1 percent from 2.6 percent, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.

The drop in consumption was mitigated by a 2.2 percent jump in construction spending last month to its strongest level in 6-1/2 years.

Last week, the U.S. Commerce Department downgraded the gross domestic product in the first quarter to a 0.7 percent contraction from the initial reading of a 0.2 percent growth due to severe winter weather, a strong dollar and strikes at West Coast ports.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.