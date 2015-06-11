FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. economy seen growing 1.9 percent in second quarter - Atlanta Fed
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 11, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. economy seen growing 1.9 percent in second quarter - Atlanta Fed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is projected to expand by 1.9 percent in the second quarter following government data that showed a 1.2 percent increase in retail sales in May, Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast model showed on Thursday.

The regional Fed’s prior estimate on June 3 showed a 1.1 percent growth in gross domestic product in the second quarter.

The GDPNow model has added 1 full percentage point to its second-quarter GDP estimate since May on improved figures on trade, jobs, retail sales and service sector activity.

The upwardly revised GDP estimate is still below some of the forecasts of top Wall Street firms.

On Thursday, Goldman Sachs economists raised their second-quarter GDP tracking estimate by 0.2 percentage points to 3.0 percent due to the May rise in retail sales.

J.P. Morgan economists left their second-quarter GDP call unchanged at 2.0 percent.

Atlanta Fed’s GDP forecast model caught traders’ attention earlier this year when it nearly nailed the government’s first reading on first-quarter GDP, which showed a 0.2 percent rise.

The GDPNow program called for a 0.1 percent increase, compared with a 1.0 percent gain among economists polled by Reuters.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.