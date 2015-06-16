FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. seen growing 1.9 percent after housing data: Atlanta Fed
#Business News
June 16, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. seen growing 1.9 percent after housing data: Atlanta Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is on track to grow 1.9 percent in the second quarter following government data that showed housing starts fell 11.1 percent in May, Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast model showed on Tuesday.

This was unchanged from the regional Fed’s prior estimate on June 11.

The drop in home construction activity reduced the model’s forecast on residential investment growth to 6.8 percent from 8.8 percent in the second quarter, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
