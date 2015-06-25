FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. on track to grow 2.1 percent in second quarter: Atlanta Fed
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 25, 2015 / 3:43 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. on track to grow 2.1 percent in second quarter: Atlanta Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is on track to expand 2.1 percent in the second quarter in the wake of the government’s final first-quarter reading on gross domestic product, and consumer spending and income in May, Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast model showed on Thursday.

This was a tad stronger than the regional Fed’s prior estimate on Tuesday of a 2.0 percent rise.

The latest data helped boost the model’s forecast on real consumption in the second quarter to 3.0 percent from 2.9 percent, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.