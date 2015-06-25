U.S. on track to grow 2.1 percent in second quarter: Atlanta Fed

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is on track to expand 2.1 percent in the second quarter in the wake of the government’s final first-quarter reading on gross domestic product, and consumer spending and income in May, Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast model showed on Thursday.
This was a tad stronger than the regional Fed’s prior estimate on Tuesday of a 2.0 percent rise.
The latest data helped boost the model’s forecast on real consumption in the second quarter to 3.0 percent from 2.9 percent, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.
