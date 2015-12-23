FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. economy seen growing 1.3 percent in fourth-quarter: Atlanta Fed
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
#Business News
December 23, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. economy seen growing 1.3 percent in fourth-quarter: Atlanta Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is on track to grow 1.3 percent in the fourth quarter as data suggested weaker consumer spending and residential investment growth, the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast model showed on Wednesday.

That pace is slower than the regional Fed’s prior estimate of 1.9 percent growth on Dec. 16, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.

The model estimated fourth-quarter consumer spending growth of 2.1 percent, against an earlier projection of 2.6 percent, following the November consumer spending figures released earlier Wednesday.

The Atlanta Fed said residential investments are likely growing 0.9 percent in the fourth quarter, slower than an earlier estimate of 8.0 percent, following Tuesday’s data that showed a 10.9 percent drop in existing home sales in November.

Reporting by Richard Leong

