January 6, 2016 / 6:31 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. economy seen growing one percent in fourth quarter: Atlanta Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is on track to grow 1.0 percent in the fourth quarter after data showed a surprise shrinkage in the trade deficit in November, the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast model showed on Wednesday.

That pace is faster than the regional Fed’s prior estimate of 0.7 percent growth on Monday, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.

The government reported the trade gap shrank to $42.4 billion in November from an upwardly revised $44.6 billion in October. This resulted in the model to estimate net exports added 0.2 percentage point to the gross domestic product in the fourth quarter, compared with an estimate of a 0.2 point drag on Monday.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

