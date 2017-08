Pre-owned automobiles are shown for sale at a car lot in Oceanside, California, U.S., October 3, 2016.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is on track to grow at a 1.9 percent annualized pace in the third quarter following the September data on domestic retail data, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDP Now forecast model showed on Friday.

The latest third-quarter GDP estimate was lower than the 2.1 percent increase calculated on Oct. 7, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.