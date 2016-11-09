FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Atlanta Fed keeps U.S. fourth-quarter GDP growth view at 3.1 percent
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 9, 2016 / 4:35 PM / 10 months ago

Atlanta Fed keeps U.S. fourth-quarter GDP growth view at 3.1 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, January 27, 2016.Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is on track to grow at a 3.1 percent annualized pace in the fourth quarter following data on wholesale inventories in September, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDP Now forecast model showed on Wednesday.

The latest fourth-quarter GDP estimate was unchanged from the figure calculated on Nov. 4, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.

The Commerce Department said on Wednesday domestic wholesale inventories grew 0.1 percent in September, less than the 0.2 percent increase forecast among economists polled by Reuters.

The forecast of the contribution of U.S. inventory investment to fourth-quarter GDP growth increased to 0.50 percentage point from 0.46 percentage point, the Atlanta Fed said.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.