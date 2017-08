Construction is seen in the Hudson Yards area of the West Side of Manhattan in New York U.S., November 21, 2016.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is on track to grow at a 2.9 percent annualized pace in the fourth quarter following the latest data on manufacturing and construction spending, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDP Now forecast model showed on Thursday.

The latest fourth-quarter GDP estimate was higher than the 2.4 growth rate calculated on Wednesday, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.