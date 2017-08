NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is on track to grow at a 4.3 percent annualized pace in the second quarter, rebounding from a 0.7 percent increase in the first quarter which was the weakest in three years, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDP Now forecast model showed on Monday.

This is much faster than the latest second-quarter gross domestic product estimate of 2.33 percent from the New York Federal Reserve.