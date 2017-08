A woman shops with her daughter at a Walmart Supercenter in Rogers, Arkansas June 6, 2013. The annual shareholders meeting for Walmart takes place on June 7.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is expected to expand at a 3.4 percent annualized pace in the second quarter based on a weaker-than-expected report on domestic payrolls in May, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDP Now forecast model showed on Friday.

The latest second-quarter gross domestic product estimate was slower than the previous reading of 4.0 percent calculated on Thursday, the Atlanta Fed said.