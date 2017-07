Durable goods are seen on sale in a store in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 24, 2017.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy likely grew at a 2.8 percent annualized pace in the second quarter based on solid data on durable goods orders and the advance balance on goods trade and inventories in June, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDP Now forecast model showed on Thursday.

The latest second-quarter gross domestic product estimate was stronger than the previous figure of 2.5 percent calculated on July 19, the Atlanta Fed said.