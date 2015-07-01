U.S. on track to grow 2.2 percent in second quarter: Atlanta Fed

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is on track to expand 2.2 percent in the second quarter as construction spending rose 0.8 percent to just over a 6-1/2 year high in May, Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast model showed on Wednesday.

This was a tad stronger than the regional Fed’s prior estimate on June 25 of a 2.1 percent rise in the gross domestic product in the second quarter, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.

The Atlanta Fed model’s forecast on second-quarter GDP has risen from its initial estimate of a 0.9 percent rise on April 30.