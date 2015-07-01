FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. on track to grow 2.2 percent in second quarter: Atlanta Fed
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 1, 2015 / 6:16 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. on track to grow 2.2 percent in second quarter: Atlanta Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shoppers ride escalators at the Beverly Center mall in Los Angeles, California November 8, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is on track to expand 2.2 percent in the second quarter as construction spending rose 0.8 percent to just over a 6-1/2 year high in May, Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast model showed on Wednesday.

This was a tad stronger than the regional Fed’s prior estimate on June 25 of a 2.1 percent rise in the gross domestic product in the second quarter, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.

The Atlanta Fed model’s forecast on second-quarter GDP has risen from its initial estimate of a 0.9 percent rise on April 30.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.