U.S. likely grew 2.3 percent in second quarter: Atlanta Fed

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy likely expanded 2.3 percent in the second quarter as its trade gap grew by less than expected to $41.87 billion in May, Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast model showed on Tuesday.

This was a tad stronger than the regional Fed’s prior estimate on July 1 of a 2.2 percent rise in the gross domestic product in the second quarter, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.

The Atlanta Fed model’s forecast on second-quarter GDP has risen from its initial estimate of a 0.9 percent rise on April 30.