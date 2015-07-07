FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. likely grew 2.3 percent in second quarter: Atlanta Fed
#Business News
July 7, 2015 / 5:36 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. likely grew 2.3 percent in second quarter: Atlanta Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Men work on a construction site for a luxury apartment complex in downtown Los Angeles, California March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy likely expanded 2.3 percent in the second quarter as its trade gap grew by less than expected to $41.87 billion in May, Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast model showed on Tuesday.

This was a tad stronger than the regional Fed’s prior estimate on July 1 of a 2.2 percent rise in the gross domestic product in the second quarter, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.

The Atlanta Fed model’s forecast on second-quarter GDP has risen from its initial estimate of a 0.9 percent rise on April 30.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
