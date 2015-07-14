FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. economy on track to grow 2.4 percent in second quarter: Atlanta Fed
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 14, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. economy on track to grow 2.4 percent in second quarter: Atlanta Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chinese tourists take photographs outside of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy likely expanded 2.4 percent in the second quarter following data that showed a May increase in wholesale business inventories and higher government spending in June, the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast model showed on Tuesday.

This was a bit stronger than the regional Fed’s prior estimate on July 7 of a 2.3 percent rise in gross domestic product in the second quarter, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.

The GDP tracking estimate would have been higher were it not for a surprise 0.3 percent decline in retail sales in June. This reduced the model’s forecast on consumer spending to 2.7 percent in the second quarter from 2.9 percent.

The Atlanta Fed model’s forecast on second-quarter GDP has risen from its initial estimate of a 0.9 percent rise on April 30.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.