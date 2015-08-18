FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. economy on track to grow 1.3 percent in third quarter: Atlanta Fed
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 18, 2015 / 4:12 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. economy on track to grow 1.3 percent in third quarter: Atlanta Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A crane flies an American flag over a construction site in downtown Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is on track to grow at an annualized rate of 1.3 percent in the third quarter following news of a stronger-than-expected 0.6 percent rise in industrial output in July, the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast model showed on Tuesday.

This was stronger than the regional Fed bank’s prior estimate on Aug. 13 of a 0.7 percent rise in gross domestic product, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.

The model upgraded third-quarter GDP growth as the factory production report included a 15.3 percent increase in motor vehicle assemblies in July, reducing the drag from an expected inventory decline in the quarter to 1.8 percentage points from 2.2 points, the Atlanta Fed said.

Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.