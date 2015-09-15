FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. on course to grow 1.5 percent in third quarter: Atlanta Fed
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 15, 2015 / 5:01 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. on course to grow 1.5 percent in third quarter: Atlanta Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is on track to grow 1.5 percent in the third quarter following data on retail sales and industrial output in August, the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast model showed on Friday.

This was unchanged from the regional Fed bank’s prior estimate on Sept. 3, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.

A 0.2 percent increase in retail sales last month and upward revisions in July raised the estimate on real personal consumption expenditures to 3.2 percent from 2.6 percent for the third quarter, it said.

However, that was offset by a decline in government spending in the Treasury Department’s monthly statement on Friday together with a drop in inventories in the August industrial output report, the regional Fed said.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.