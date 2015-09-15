U.S. on course to grow 1.5 percent in third quarter: Atlanta Fed

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is on track to grow 1.5 percent in the third quarter following data on retail sales and industrial output in August, the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast model showed on Friday.

This was unchanged from the regional Fed bank’s prior estimate on Sept. 3, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.

A 0.2 percent increase in retail sales last month and upward revisions in July raised the estimate on real personal consumption expenditures to 3.2 percent from 2.6 percent for the third quarter, it said.

However, that was offset by a decline in government spending in the Treasury Department’s monthly statement on Friday together with a drop in inventories in the August industrial output report, the regional Fed said.