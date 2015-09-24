FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2015 / 4:36 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. economy on track to grow 1.4 percent in third quarter: Atlanta Fed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is on track to grow 1.4 percent in the third quarter following a steeper-than-forecast 4.8 percent drop in home resales in August, the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast model showed on Friday.

This was a slightly slower pace from the regional Fed bank’s prior estimate of 1.5 percent on Sept. 17, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.

“The decline occurred on Monday when the model’s forecast for third-quarter real residential investment growth fell in response to the existing home sales release from the National Association of Realtors,” the Atlanta Fed said on its website.

The National Association of Realtors said U.S. home resales slowed to an annualized pace of 5.31 million units last month, falling short of the 5.51 million-unit pace forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

The government will release its third reading of U.S. gross domestic product in the second quarter at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters forecast the final reading on second-quarter GDP likely come in at 3.7 percent.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

