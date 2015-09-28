FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. economy on track to grow 1.8 percent in third quarter: Atlanta Fed
#Business News
September 28, 2015 / 3:42 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. economy on track to grow 1.8 percent in third quarter: Atlanta Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. dollars and euros banknotes are seen in this illustration photo taken at a change bureau in Paris, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is on track to grow 1.8 percent in the third quarter after a mildly stronger-than-expected 0.4 percent increase in personal spending in August, the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast model showed on Monday.

This was a faster rate from the regional Fed bank’s prior estimate of 1.4 percent last Thursday, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.

The August increase in real personal consumption expenditures raised the quarter’s pace to 3.5 percent from its prior estimate of 3.2 percent, the regional Fed said.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
