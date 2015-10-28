FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. on track to grow 1.1 percent in third-quarter: Atlanta Fed
October 28, 2015 / 4:31 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. on track to grow 1.1 percent in third-quarter: Atlanta Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is on track to grow 1.1 percent in the third quarter after data showed a shrinkage in the country’s trade deficit in goods in September, the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast model showed on Wednesday.

This was a faster growth rate from the regional Fed’s prior estimate of 0.8 percent on Tuesday, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.

The U.S. goods trade gap USGBAL=ECI contracted to $58.6 billion last month from $67.19 billion in August, the government said on Wednesday. The September reading was the smallest since February.

This meant a smaller 0.4 percent drag from trade on gross domestic product in the third quarter versus a prior estimate of 0.7 percent, the regional Fed said.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
