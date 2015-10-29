FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. on track to grow 1.1 percent in third-quarter: Atlanta Fed
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 29, 2015 / 5:05 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. on track to grow 1.1 percent in third-quarter: Atlanta Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is on track to grow 1.1 percent in the third quarter after data showed a shrinkage in the country’s trade deficit in goods in September, the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast model showed on Wednesday.

This was a faster growth rate from the regional Fed’s prior estimate of 0.8 percent on Tuesday, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.

The U.S. goods trade gap USGBAL=ECI contracted to $58.6 billion last month from $67.19 billion in August, the government said on Wednesday. The September reading was the smallest since February.

This meant a smaller 0.4 percent drag from trade on gross domestic product in the third quarter versus a prior estimate of 0.7 percent, the regional Fed said.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.