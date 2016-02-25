U.S. seen expanding 2.5 percent in first quarter: Atlanta Fed

A shopper holds her bags as she tries to hail a cab in New York November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is on track to grow 2.5 percent in the first quarter after government data suggested a decline in real consumer spending growth in January, the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast model showed on Thursday.

That pace is a tad slower than the regional Fed’s prior estimate of 2.6 percent growth on Feb. 17, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.

First-quarter real consumer spending growth declined to 3.1 percent from an earlier estimate of 3.3 percent following data on January consumer prices released last Friday, the Atlanta Fed said.