FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. economy seen growing 0.7 percent in first quarter: Atlanta Fed
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 1, 2016 / 4:02 PM / a year ago

U.S. economy seen growing 0.7 percent in first quarter: Atlanta Fed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is growing at a 0.7 percent pace in the first quarter following data that showed construction spending unexpected fell in February but rose more than previously reported in January, the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast model showed on Friday.

This was a bit faster than the 0.6 percent annualized pace for U.S. gross domestic product seen for the first three months in Fed’s prior estimate on March 28, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.

The forecast for first-quarter real residential investment growth was revised up to 9.1 percent from 7.8 percent while the forecast for real nonresidential structures investment growth was adjusted to -8.4 percent from -9.3 percent, the regional central bank said.

On Friday, the Commerce Department said construction spending declined by 0.5 percent in February, falling short of the 0.1 percent increase forecast among analysts polled by Reuters. The January figure was upgraded to a 2.1 percent gain from a previously reported 1.5 percent rise.

Reporting by Richard Leong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.