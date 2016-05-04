U.S. economy seen growing 1.7 percent in second quarter: Atlanta Fed

Men work at the job site of a new home in Manhasset, New York September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. economy is on track to grow by a 1.7 percent annualized rate in the second quarter, down from its estimate of 1.8 percent on Monday, Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast model showed on Wednesday.

The drag from a decline in non-residential equipment investment grew to -1.4 percent from an earlier -0.6 percent, while the change in private inventory investment fell in the wake of Wednesday’s report on factory orders in March, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.