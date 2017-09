United States one dollar bills are seen on a light table at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is on track to grow by a 2.8 percent annualized rate in the second quarter following data on housing starts in May, Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast model showed on Friday.

The latest GDP estimate was unchanged from the pace calculated on Tuesday, the regional Fed said on its website.