FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. economy seen expanding at 2.7 percent in second quarter: Atlanta Fed
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 29, 2016 / 3:06 PM / a year ago

U.S. economy seen expanding at 2.7 percent in second quarter: Atlanta Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is on track to grow by a 2.7 percent annualized rate in the second quarter following data on consumer spending in May, the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast model showed on Wednesday.

The latest GDP estimate was slightly faster than the 2.6 percent pace calculated on June 24, the regional Fed said on its website.

On Wednesday, the Commerce Department said consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economy, rose 0.4 percent last month following an upwardly revised 1.1 percent jump in April.

Based on these spending figures, the Atlanta Fed said its forecast on real consumer spending growth in the second quarter increased from 4.1 percent to 4.3 percent.

The growth in consumer spending was mitigated by a drop in the forecast of the second-quarter change in net exports in 2009 dollars to $11 billion from $14 billion after Monday’s advance report on international trade in goods, the regional central bank said.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.