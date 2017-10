A ship is unloaded using Super Post Panamax cranes in Miami, Florida, U.S., May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy likely expanded at a 3.7 percent annualized rate in the third quarter, compared with government’s advance reading of second-quarter growth at 1.2 percent last Friday, the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDP Now forecast model showed on Thursday.

The latest third-quarter GDP estimate was a tad faster than the 3.6 percent figure calculated on Wednesday, the regional Fed said on its website.