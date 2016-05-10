U.S. economy seen expanding 2.2 percent in second quarter: Atlanta Fed

People ride an escalator at Macy's Herald Square store during the early opening of Black Friday sales in the Manhattan borough of New York, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is on track to grow by a 2.2 percent annualized rate in the second quarter following data that showed stronger consumer spending and fixed investments, the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast model showed on Tuesday.

The latest GDP estimate was faster than the 1.7 percent pace reported on May 4, the regional Fed said on its website.

The forecast for second-quarter consumer spending growth increased to 3.0 percent from 2.6 percent, while fixed investments were projected to grow 2.2 percent compared with 0.4 percent, the Atlanta Fed said.