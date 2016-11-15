FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Barclays raises U.S. fourth-quarter GDP view to 2.7 percent after retail sales
November 15, 2016 / 2:59 PM / 9 months ago

Barclays raises U.S. fourth-quarter GDP view to 2.7 percent after retail sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Barclays is seen on the top of one of its branch in Madrid, Spain, March 22, 2016.Sergio Perez/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Barclays economists on Tuesday upgraded their forecast for U.S. gross domestic product in the fourth quarter to 2.7 percent annualized rate from 2.5 percent following a larger-than-expected 0.8 percent rise in retail sales in October. [nLNNFMEC7W] [nLLAFMECAB]

"Retail sales were significantly stronger than expected in October, and the previous month’s data were revised higher, suggesting solid momentum in consumer spending into Q4," the Barclays economists wrote in a research note.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
