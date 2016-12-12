FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. government posts $137 billion deficit in November
#Business News
December 12, 2016 / 8:13 PM / 8 months ago

U.S. government posts $137 billion deficit in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government posted a $137 billion budget deficit in November, a jump of 112 percent from the same month last year, the Treasury Department said on Monday.

In November 2015 the gap was $65 billion, according to Treasury's monthly budget statement.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a $135 billion budget deficit for last month.

The fiscal 2017 year-to-date deficit was $181 billion compared with $201 billion in the same period of fiscal 2016.

When accounting for calendar adjustments, the deficit for November of last year was $113 billion. The adjusted November 2016 deficit was unchanged at $137 billion.

Receipts last month came to $200 billion, a 2 percent decline from November 2015, while outlays stood at $337 billion, up 25 percent from the same month a year ago.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Andrea Ricci

