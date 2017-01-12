FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. government posts $28 billion deficit in December
January 12, 2017 / 7:04 PM / 9 months ago

U.S. government posts $28 billion deficit in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. dollar notes are seen in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government posted a $28 billion budget deficit in December, with both receipts and outlays falling from the same month a year earlier, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

The budget gap was $14 billion in December 2015, according to Treasury’s monthly budget statement.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a $25 billion deficit for last month.

The fiscal 2017 year-to-date deficit was $208 billion compared with $216 billion in the same period of fiscal 2016.

When accounting for calendar adjustments, the deficit last month was $5 billion. That compared to a surplus of $27 billion in the same month in 2015.

Receipts last month came to $319 billion, a 9 percent decline from December 2015, while outlays stood at $347 billion, down 5 percent from the same month a year earlier.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao

