U.S. budget deficit at $122 billion in October
November 13, 2014 / 7:07 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. budget deficit at $122 billion in October

Elvina Nawaguna

1 Min Read

A view of the Capitol Dome from a skylight in the Capitol Visitor's Center at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. had a budget deficit of $122 billion in October, up 34 percent from the same period last year, according to data released by the Treasury Department on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a $111.7 billion deficit for last month. The deficit was $91 billion in October of 2013, according to Treasury’s monthly budget statement.

Last month’s deficit was the largest for the month of October since 2011, according to a Treasury Department official.

October’s budget results were affected by differences in the calendar. If adjusted for timing-related transactions, the budget deficit in October would have been $84 billion.

Receipts last month totaled $213 billion, up 7 percent from the year-ago period.

Outlays last month totaled $334 billion, up 16 percent from October of 2013.

Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Andrea Ricci

