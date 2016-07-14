FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. posts $6 billion budget surplus in June
July 13, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

U.S. posts $6 billion budget surplus in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

United States one dollar bills are seen on a light table at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron/File Photo B

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. federal government posted a budget surplus of $6 billion in June, compared with a surplus of $50 billion in the same month a year earlier, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

The current fiscal year-to-date deficit stood at $401 billion, according to the Treasury’s monthly budget statement. Receipts last month totaled $330 billion, while outlays were at $323 billion.

Accounting for calendar adjustments, June would have shown a surplus of $10 billion compared to an adjusted surplus of $50 billion for June 2015.

Reporting by Andrea Ricci; Editing by Jason Lange

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
