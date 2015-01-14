FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. companies see growth 3-3.5 pct through mid-2015: Chamber
January 14, 2015

U.S. companies see growth 3-3.5 pct through mid-2015: Chamber

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. businesses expect the nation’s economy to grow between 3 percent and 3.5 percent at least through mid-2015, but their longer term outlook is less certain, the head of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said on Wednesday.

“Energy prices and inflation should remain low for the time being,” the group’s president, Tom Donohue, said in speech. “There is no reason to think that another recession is lurking out there on the near term horizon.”

But beyond the near term, “the outlook is much less certain,” he said, especially with China’s growth slowing, Europe “floundering” and Japan perhaps sinking back to recession.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Susan Heavey

