NEW YORK (Reuters) - Foreigners sold $45.9 billion in long-term U.S. assets in December, compared with outflows of $28.05 billion the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury showed on Tuesday.

Including short-dated assets such as bills, overseas investors sold $119.6 billion in December, compared with outflows of $13 billion the prior month.