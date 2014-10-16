Foreign investors buy long-term U.S. assets in August

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Foreigners added to their long-term U.S. securities in August by the most since February, snapping two months of net sales of such U.S. assets, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Thursday.

Net purchases of long-term U.S. assets totaled $52.1 billion in August after net sales of $18.6 billion in July and $18.7 billion in June. It was the largest monthly addition to their holdings since a $90.3 billion increase in February.

Including short-dated assets such as Treasury bills, overseas investors were net buyers of U.S. assets for a second straight month, accumulating $74.5 billion on the heels of an upwardly revised $60.2 billion of purchases in July. Of the August total, net foreign private inflows were $63.1 billion, and net foreign official inflows were $11.4 billion.

Foreign official institutions were net purchasers of longer-dated U.S. Treasury notes and bonds for the first time since May. Their purchases totaled $25.7 billion after posting net sales of $828 million in July and $20.8 billion in June.

China, the largest foreign holder of U.S. Treasuries, increased its holdings of U.S. debt to $1.27 trillion in August from $1.265 trillion in July. Japan, the No. 2 holder, lifted its Treasuries holdings to a record $1.23 trillion from $1.22 trillion the month before.