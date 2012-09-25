Home prices rise less than expected in July: S&P

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. single-family home prices rose for a sixth month in a row in July, though the improvement was not as strong as expected, a closely watched survey showed on Tuesday.

COMMENTS:

MICHAEL WOOLFOLK, SENIOR CURRENCY STRATEGIST, BNY MELLON, NEW YORK

“Certainly, the attention is partly focused on housing, though the Fed’s attention is primarily on unemployment. But the 1.2 percent rise in the composite price index was modestly better than expected. And keep in mind, we’ve been getting a stream of third-quarter data that suggests the soft patch in the economy is in the rear view mirror. So this should contribute to growth in the third quarter and hopefully the fourth quarter.”

MIKE GIBBS, CO-HEAD OF THE EQUITY ADVISORY GROUP AT RAYMOND JAMES IN MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE

“This shows a continual recovery in the housing market, which continues to progress. This could have a bigger impact on trading than other data we’ve seen lately. Now that we’ve moved past the FOMC meeting, investors are returning their focus on the economy, which has shown signs of weakness.”

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: U.S. stock index futures held onto their gains .N.

BONDS: Longer dated U.S. Treasury debt prices trimmed their gains <US/>.

FOREX: The dollar extended its losses slightly versus the euro but pared its losses versus the yen <FRX/>.