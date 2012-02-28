Instant view: Home prices tumble in December: S&P

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. single-family home prices ended 2011 on a downbeat note as a drop in prices in December sent the seasonally-adjusted index to its lowest level since 2003, a closely watched survey said on Tuesday.

COMMENTS:

SEAN INCREMONA, ECONOMIST, 4CAST LTD, NEW YORK

“It was in line with our expectations, house prices are continuing to be very weak even though we have seen some leveling off on the activity side of the data. It will take some time for that relatively positive activity to filter in to prices but at the same time we are still looking at foreclosure issues, distressed properties and low absolute levels of activity. It is really a tough market for these prices to make any progress.”

DAVID SLOAN, ECONOMIST, IFR ECONOMICS, A UNIT OF THOMSON REUTERS

“December’s S&P Case-Shiller house price index with a 4.0% yr/yr decline (20 City) was well below the -3.6% expected by the market and the weakest since July. The yr/yr pace compares to -3.85% (revised from -3.7%) in November. On a month/month basis the decline of 0.5% seasonally adjusted was a little less steep than the three straight 0.7% declines that preceded it, but the fall is still substantial and quite a contrast to a 0.7% increase in the FHFA house price index over the same month. The sharp contrast between the two series is probably due to the S&P Case-Shiller data taking into account distressed properties, but as long as distressed properties remain a weight on the market the upside in prices elsewhere is going to be limited.”