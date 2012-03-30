Instant View: Midwest business barometer drops in March

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The pace of business activity in the U.S. Midwest slowed more than expected in March as employment and new orders dropped from elevated levels last month, a report showed on Friday.

COMMENTS:

DAVID SONG, CURRENCY ANALYST, DAILYFX, NEW YORK

“I don’t expect to see too much off the data. It missed and generally there appears to be a slowdown in manufacturing but it continues to grow although at a slower pace. When we take everything into account, it really suggests the economy is getting on a more sustainable path and really curbs the Fed’s scope to expand monetary policy further.”

CHRISTOPHER LOW, CHIEF ECONOMIST, FTN FINIANCIAL, NEW YORK

“It’s down a little bit more than expected but anything over 60 is respectable. New orders weakened, but dropping from 69 to 63, again, is not a big deal. The real way to look at these numbers is five months in a row over 60. Chicago is more sensitive to export weakness than the national index and given what’s going on in Europe and Asia I think it’s remarkable that the number is where it is.”