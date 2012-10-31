FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Midwest business barometer shows contraction in October
October 31, 2012

Midwest business barometer shows contraction in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Business activity in the Midwest contracted for a second month in October, a report showed on Wednesday, although the forward-looking measure for new orders rose.

The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago business barometer rose slightly to 49.9, from 49.7 in September. Economists had forecast a reading of 51.

A reading below 50 indicates contraction in the regional economy.

The forward-looking new orders index rose to 50.6 from 47.4. while the gauge of employment sank to 50.3, from 52.0. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

