3 months ago
#Business News
May 31, 2017 / 2:17 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. Midwest factory activity index retreats in May - Chicago PMI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Midwest manufacturing activity fell more than forecast in May from its strongest level in more than two years, an index jointly developed by MNI Indicators and ISM-Chicago released on Wednesday showed.

The Chicago Purchasing Management Index, also known as the Chicago Business Barometer, fell to 55.2 from April's 58.3 which was the highest level since January 2015. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 57.0 for May.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

