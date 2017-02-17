A man pushes his shopping cart down an aisle at a Home Depot store in New York, July 29, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK Citi Research's barometer on U.S. economic data surprises rose to its highest level in more than three years following a batch of stronger-than-forecast reports on retail sales, consumer prices and regional business activity.

The Citi gauge .CESIUSD, a measure of economic data that was weaker or stronger than forecast and which traders monitor for the U.S. growth trajectory, climbed to 53.6 on Thursday, which was the highest since 59.0 on Jan. 27, 2014. On Wednesday, the index stood at 44.6.

