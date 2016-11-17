FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
U.S. commercial paper market grows in week: Fed
November 17, 2016 / 2:51 PM / 9 months ago

U.S. commercial paper market grows in week: Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - - The amount of U.S. commercial paper grew in the week ended Nov 16 Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $4.7 billion to $912.4 billion in the latest week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - rose $5.3 billion to $945.4 billion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding fell $1.8 billion to $197.4 billion.

New York Treasury Desk +1-646-223-6300

