Consumer confidence highest in over five years in June

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Consumer confidence jumped in June to its highest level in over five years as Americans were more optimistic about business and labor market conditions, according to a private sector report released on Tuesday.
The Conference Board, an industry group, said its index of consumer attitudes rose to 81.4 from a downwardly revised 74.3 the month before. It was the highest since January 2008 and beat expectations for 75.4.
May was originally reported as 76.2.
Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama