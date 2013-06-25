FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Consumer confidence highest in over five years in June
June 25, 2013

Consumer confidence highest in over five years in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman shops with her daughter at a Walmart Supercenter in Rogers, Arkansas June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Consumer confidence jumped in June to its highest level in over five years as Americans were more optimistic about business and labor market conditions, according to a private sector report released on Tuesday.

The Conference Board, an industry group, said its index of consumer attitudes rose to 81.4 from a downwardly revised 74.3 the month before. It was the highest since January 2008 and beat expectations for 75.4.

May was originally reported as 76.2.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

