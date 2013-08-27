U.S. consumer confidence rises in August

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence rose in August as consumers’ outlook for the future improved, according to a private sector report released on Tuesday.

The Conference Board, an industry group, said its index of consumer attitudes rose to 81.5 from 80.3 in July, beating economists’ expectations for 79.0.

The expectations index rose to 88.7 from an upwardly revised 86.0. Consumers, however, were less optimistic about their current standing, with the present situation index slipping to 70.7 from July’s more than five-year high of 73.6.