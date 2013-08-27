FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. consumer confidence rises in August
August 27, 2013 / 2:10 PM / in 4 years

U.S. consumer confidence rises in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A customer shops at a Walmart Supercenter in Rogers, Arkansas June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence rose in August as consumers’ outlook for the future improved, according to a private sector report released on Tuesday.

The Conference Board, an industry group, said its index of consumer attitudes rose to 81.5 from 80.3 in July, beating economists’ expectations for 79.0.

The expectations index rose to 88.7 from an upwardly revised 86.0. Consumers, however, were less optimistic about their current standing, with the present situation index slipping to 70.7 from July’s more than five-year high of 73.6.

Reporting By Steven C. Johnson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

